As an avid gym-devotee, Britney Spears isn't too shy when it comes to showing off the fruits of her labour, as her social media followers may know.

The 36-year-old pop star took to her Instagram account to share a mirror selfie from the gym with a few exercise tips.

The mother-of-two wears a fluorescent pink sports bra with baby pink shorts in the photo, coordinating her girly workout gear with bright pink trainers. She also wore black smoky eye makeup with her hair tied up into a high ponytail as she prepared for her workout.

Telling her fans that she valued rest time, she wrote alongside the image: "I love cardio and sweating, but overdoing anything just isn't good. It's been nice working out a little less these last few weeks and enjoying my time off with my children!!!!"

Some of her 18.5m followers were quick to comment on her snap, which showed off her rock hard abs, with one person gushing: "You look great!!"

While another admirer remarked: "Such a great figure you have. Well done you"

A third observed: "You look amazing!" Another added: "Ripped! Keep it up :-)."

Spears has previously opened up about her love of fitness, with the yoga and strength-training enthusiast documenting her active life on social media.

The Toxic hitmaker likes to stretch in the morning to help keep herself flexible, and tries to get in two 90-minute yoga sessions a week.

She doesn't deprive herself of the foods she loves best, however, previously telling E! that her fave things to indulge in were: "Tacos, pizza and ice cream. I love sweets. I love Oreo Blasts — they're the best!"

And she also follows the Nutrisystem programme which involves a shake for breakfast and lunch, plus a dinner of protein and vegetables to keep herself from chowing down the food she likes to make for sons Sean and Jayden. The kids specifically love chocolate chip cookies, about which Spears told Shape: "I try not to make those too often or I'll eat the whole bowl of dough."