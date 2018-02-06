Ferne McCann has astounded fans after revealing her slimmed-down post-baby body just three months after giving birth to her first child, a baby girl named Sunday.

The former Towie star, 27, proved she wasted no time in terms of snapping back into pre-pregnancy shape, with many of her followers telling her that she looks better than ever.

The before and after images were shared by McCann's former fellow Towie co-star Dan Osbourne, who is a fitness fanatic and helped the new mother shed the excess pounds.

He wrote on the post: "#motivationmonday Well done to team mate and good friend @fernemccann @fernutrition for her 30 Day Challenge progress. You are looking a million and should be so proud of yourself ."

The snap sees McCann standing in a cut out pink sports bra and shorts in the first shot, then the same bra with black briefs in the second, looking noticeably slimmer and more toned.

Inspired followers flocked to share their opinions in the comments section, with one person writing: "O my god. Wish I could do this. Having 3 kids never have time or motivated or anytime :-(! You look amazing x."

While another said: "Excellent @fernemccann looking absolutely amazing!!! Well done - must be a fantastic product! X."

Others doubted the reality star's efforts, with someone else hinting she was working her angles, adding: "All bollocks....just better posture, altered foot positioning, hair tied up to show off shoulder shape, and probably breathing in for good measure."

The 30 Day Challenge involves cutting out junk and processed foods.

In regards to her diet, McCann previously told the Belfast Telegraph: "For me, it's all about making healthy choices, not starving yourself or denying yourself every day.

"I try to make healthy choices but it's not like I cut out carbs or alcohol or Chinese takeaways completely because they are things that I absolutely love. You have to treat yourself or else I think you'd be miserable."