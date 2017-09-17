The love for latex! Teen star Ariel Winter has never been shy of showing off her fuller figure in revealing outfits. In keeping with her recent penchant for figure-hugging latex attire, the Modern Family star turned heads in a bubble-gum pink high-neck dress, which, needless to say fit her figure like a glove.

The 19-year-old actress slipped into the eye-popping outfit for a night out in Los Angeles with her boyfriend Levi Meaden – a glimpse of which she unfailingly shared on Instagram. "Squad celebrating baby's 30th at #Tao," Winter wrote alongside.

Aside from the cozy snaps with her beau, the TV star also posted some solo pictures from the night out, flaunting her curvaceous figure in the skin-tight dress. Stylish as ever, Winter rounded off her chic look with a well-coiffed top bun, heavy mascara and a hint of bright pink lip-shade.

No sooner had the actress shared the pictures online, than her fans rushed to the comments section to express their feelings. While many gushed about her "stunning" style, interestingly, Winter's form-fitting outfit left several other fans divided.

"That dress is hot but looks like it would be very uncomfortable!" one viewer commented. Another fan, who didn't seem much impressed with the actress' latex look, wrote, "You look like a condom."

The dress sparked all kinds of questions, including one where someone asked Winter, "Can you even breathe?"

"Balloon goals," a second viewer wrote, referring to her busty display in the dress; as a third fan wondered, "How the heck does a person get into an outfit like that?"

Unsurprisingly, Winter's latex-clad pictures also sparked comparisons between the teenager and TV's famous family, the Kardashians – who are known for their love of latex. "The Kardashians have to be jealous of your super, amazing... beauty... my Queen," the comment read.

The body-hugging pink outfit comes shortly after Winter grabbed eyeballs in a sexy latex attire – bustier and mini skirt from the House of CB – at the pre-Emmys bash in Los Angeles.