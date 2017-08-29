Holly Willoughby has been revelling in her free time over her six-week break from presenting duties on This Morning, and made the most of her time on board a yacht in St Tropez over the Bank Holiday weekend.

The 36-year-old television star soaked up some sunshine in her latest Instagram snap, wearing a glamorous summer dress by Miguelina.

She captioned the shot: "Au revoir St Tropez ... ☀️ dress by @miguelinagambaccini" as she went barefoot to let the polka dot lace trim ensemble do all the talking.

Holly's fans went mad for the dreamy picture, with some of her 2.4m followers expressing their thoughts in the comments section. One follower wrote: "You're so pretty Holly you look like Marilyn Monroe x" as another put: "Natural beauty nothing fake about you so perfect".

A third added: "Looking windswept and interesting @hollywilloughby".

Holly has garnered a lot of attention for her recent weight loss in the past few months, with her formerly curvaceous figure disappearing before her followers' eyes.

One fan said of her pilates-honed body on a previous picture: "bloody stunning....always, not too skinny, not too anything. Your body, your life, none of anyone else's business "

Though Holly credits pilates as her choice of exercise, she refuses to divulge details of her eating plan in fear of sparking eating disorders amongst her younger fans.

The TV presenter hasn't shared many photos from her holidays, insinuating that she was well in need of a break from the limelight. She was, however, spotted on a night out with comedian Jimmy Carr and Made in Chelsea's Mark Francis over the weekend at Bagatelle Beach – a beachfront restaurant and club that serves traditional French cuisine.

Mark shared a snap of the group to his Instagram page with the caption: "The Saints of Tropez".