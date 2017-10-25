Persona 5 is now available to buy in a flashy, digital-only Ultimate Edition bundle for both PS4 and PS3. The package includes Atlus' stunning Game of the Year candidate and all of the additional DLC released so far - which should make it a steal worthy of the Phantom Thieves themselves, right?

Not exactly, as the faux special edition bundle costs an eye-watering £79.99 - £25 more than the base game on its own, and significantly more than physical copies if you can track one down.

That's not to say you don't get some cool goodies for your extra money, particularly when it comes to alternate costumes for the game's band of Persona-wielding teens.

These range from outfits based on previous Persona games, Shin Megami Tensei titles, and Atlus' libidinous puzzler Catherine.

Also included are DLC exclusive Personas for use in game, but these come with heavy caveats. Many of these premium battle companions are far stronger than those you'll find as you play through the story, and you'll get these all-powerful deities very early on. I'm looking at you Kaguya and Izanagi.

For those that already own Persona 5, all of the DLC is also available in a separate bundle that costs £39.99 (which is still quite pricey). Both bundles come with all of the free DLC as well, such as the Japanese audio track, the Merciless Difficulty mode, some healing items, and swimsuits or maid outfits for your party... if you're into that kind of thing.

Whether you're happy to pay a little extra for the additional content or not, Persona 5 is absolutely worth your time and money. In our review, we called it "a blistering RPG masterpiece that cements itself among the all-time greats." At this point, it'd be unthinkable for it to not be included in our final Game of the Year list for 2017. Absolutely unthinkable.