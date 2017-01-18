A young man is fighting for his life in hospital after falling from London's Waterloo Bridge to a pavement below. Police were called at 8.25pm on Tuesday (17 January 2017) and found a seriously injured man in his twenties on the Thames riverside walkway.

He was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition, officers said on Wednesday. His next of kin have been informed.

Police have appealed for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

A Met Police spokesman said: "No arrests have been made. Enquiries are ongoing."

Anyone who witnessed this incident or has information is asked to call the police on 101 or by tweeting @MetCC.

They can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.