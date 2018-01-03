A man found dead after falling 50 feet at a construction site in Canary Wharf had gone missing during a New Year's Eve night out with friends, it has emerged.

Friends of Sam Clarke, 21, issued a desperate appeal on social media after they say he became separated from the group and failed to return home following a night out at the Indigo bar at the O2 arena in Greenwich, east London.

His friend, Jack Armstrong, later confirmed Clarke's body had been the one found in a deep trench at a Canary Wharf construction site on Tuesday (2 January).

Armstrong posted on Facebook: "I would like to thank everyone for the messages of support and shares. Unfortunately it's bad news, as Sam passed away (he was the body found at Canary Wharf this morning).

"We all his friends and all family are absolutely distraught, R.I.P Sam, God bless."

The circumstances of the incident are not known at this stage and police are treating the death as "unexplained" but not suspicious.

Clarke's Facebook page says he originally comes from St Albans and attended Townsend Church of England School in Hertfordshire.

He had been attending the New Years Eve Kisstory music night at the O2 arena's Indigo bar featuring legendary two-step act DJ Luck and MC Neat when he disappeared.

Friends paid tribute following news of his death on Facebook.

Nessa Rawlinson wrote: "Sleep peacefully Sam. Your friends wont forget you x"

Aimi Davey added: "So sad, he went to school with my son they were the same age. So young! My heart goes out to his family and friends. RIP SAM x"

Police officers, paramedics and firefighters had been called to the construction site in Bank Street, Canary Wharf, when Clarke's body was found after workers returned from the New Year period on Tuesday morning.

Emergency workers were seen at the site for One Bank Street – a new 27-storey office building that is due to be the new home of French bank Société Générale. It is due to be completed in the summer of 2019.

A Met Police spokesman said: "Detectives in Tower Hamlets are investigating an unexplained death.

"Officers were called on Tuesday, 2 January at 08:46hrs to a construction site in Bank Street, Westferry Road, E14.

"The body of a man had been found after apparently falling into a deep trench at the location.

"London Ambulance Service and the London Fire Brigade attended and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Formal identification awaits, but the deceased is believed to be a 21-year-old man from St Albans. His next of kin have been informed.

"A post mortem will take place in due course. The deceased was not a member of construction staff.

"The death is not being treated as suspicious at this time and a report will be compiled for the coroner."