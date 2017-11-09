Young Sheldon returns with an all-new episode this Thursday (9 November), where actress Annie Potts will make her much-awaited debut as Sheldon Cooper's grandmother, whom he lovingly calls his Meemaw.

Episode 3 is titled, Poker, Faith, and Eggs, wherein Sheldon's perspective on faith is shaken when his father goes to the hospital. The official synopsis reads as follows:

When George Sr. is rushed to the emergency room, Meemaw (Annie Potts) comes to babysit, and the kids have an adventure getting to the hospital on their own.

The third episode of the pilot season will centre around Mary escorting George Sr. to the emergency room, leaving Meemaw in charge of Sheldon, Georgie and Missy. The Coopers return home later that night to find their house in utter chaos, with Missy on a sugar high and Georgie is trying to blow his fingers off. Sheldon, meanwhile, is on the losing end of a game of five-card stud.

Actresses, Annie Potts and Zoe Perry –who plays Sheldon's mum –spoke to TV Insider about her their roles. Potts said, "She's helping Sheldon develop his poker face and teaching him how to bluff. Things happen when she's around."

Given her unorthodox ways, Meemaw's relationship with her daughter, Mary (Perry), isn't perfect. Perry explained"Meemaw has a sense of humour and is bold. That's not Mary. My character wasn't a very good mother. And Mary still holds some of that against her."

Sheldon grandmother was first mentioned in season 2 of the hit CBS series, The Big Bang Theory, and she made her first appearance in season 9 episode titled "The Meemaw Materialization, where she was played by actress June Squibb.

The prequel series highlights the formative years of child-genius Sheldon Cooper (played by actor Iain Armitage) in East Texas.