Police are continuing to appeal for the mother of a new born baby girl found dumped at a bus shelter in north Wales to come forward.

North Wales Police have released images of the baby found in the shelter by the Magpie and Stump public house in Towyn just after 7:15am in Towny on 11 July as part of their latest appeal.

Police also issued a video featuring a midwife who works at Glan Clwyd Hospital assuring the mother that "her daughter is doing really well" since she was taken in for care.

Helen Douglas, of North Wales Police, added: "We think your placed your daughter somewhere where she'd be found and that's why it's important to know that your daughter is making good progress and may be well enough to be discharged soon.

"Your daughter needs a name, and we want you to tell us what you want for her, even if you don't feel able to look after her yourself."

Daniel Braxton, the passer-by who spotted the lifeless baby with her umbilical cord still attached, previously spoke about how he revived her.

He told BBC Radio Wales: "We blocked the road off and rang the emergency services.

"I had a dressing gown in the car and ran to grab that, wrapped the baby up, gave her some good hard rubs on the chest and the head. She took one big gulp of breath and opened her beautiful little eyes."

He added: "To be honest, I think the fatherly instinct and the adrenaline kicked in because my daughter was hysterical and my partner was hysterical.

"So it was just a case of as soon as I saw her lying there, her naked little body just left on cold concrete, I knew something had to be done."

Officers are still appealing to any taxi drivers who may have been travelling along the main Towyn Coast Road (A548) between 11:30pm on 10 July and 9am on 1 July to come forward.

If anyone knows who the mother is or can provide any information which may assist in identifying her please contact North Wales Police by calling 101, quoting reference number V103529.