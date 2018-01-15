You might want to grab for the insect repellent before reading this one.

The Australian Reptile Park (ARP) in Sydney usually shares cute and interesting videos of their residents. Usually, you'll find adorable videos of fluffy wallabies, dingo pups and wombats. But the park is home to all kinds of creatures, ncluding big and scary spiders. But what about the tiny ones that hangs in packs, one may ask. Well, they are just as scary as their cousins.

Imagine hundreds of itsy bitsy spiders suddenly coming out of a bag – or in this case, their egg – and crawling all over you? Thanks to the Australian Reptile Park, you don't have to picture it anymore,.

The video, shared on their Facebook page on Sunday (14 January) shows what happens when a funnel web spider's egg hatches open. It's hard to watch. After the egg is poked open by a scalpel and tweezers, a multitude of dark spiders with clear bellies start roaming over and around the egg, eagerly waiting for their sisters to come out.

The video gathered almost 328,000 views at time of writing, was liked more than 2,500 times and shared 949 times. It's "the stuff of some people's nightmares - but we love them," writes the ARP.

These funnel web spider babies grow to reach as much as 5cm. What's more, some can produce a venom that's dangerous to humans, making the species some of the most dangerous in the world and one of the most deadly.

The ARP is no stranger to harboring deadly creatures. Last week (January 11) one of its snakes, a Coastal Taipan called Whiplash, delivered the biggest yield recorded for the species, producing 3.1027g of venom.

Such a dose of venom could kill up to 100 people, according to the ARP handlers. It took two handlers to milk the 2.5m-long reptile.