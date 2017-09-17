Donald Trump, the president of the United States, sure knows how to hold a grudge.

His target: Hillary Clinton. His weapon of choice: a golf ball. That was the only message to be taken away from the US commander in chief retweeting a short clip which depicted him taking a full swing and knocking over his political nemesis on the back, causing her to fall over.

On Sunday, amid rising tension with North Korea and "important meetings" about military matters, Trump took the time to retweet a number of posts from profiles named @Team_Trump45 and @Fuctupmind.

Both contain a variety of anti-Clinton hashtags.



"Donald Trump's amazing golf swing #CrookedHillary," read the post attached to the golf gif.

It was posted in response to a 13 September tweet which read: "The deplorables came back to haunt Hillary. They expressed their feelings loud and clear. She spent big money but, in the end, had no game!"



Earlier on Sunday, Trump retweeted images of himself looking proud in front of a stock market stock image and an image showing a United States electoral map – with all areas marked red for republican votes – and the tagline: "Keep it up Libs, This will be 2020."

The user @Team_Trump45 has more than 160,000 followers. His or her bio reads: "Trumpism epitomizes Conservatism, Capitalism, patriotism & respect for the Constitution. #MAGA."

Additionally, @Fuctupmind's bio includes the hashtags #LockHerUp and #SethRich.

Trump's Clinton retweet, unsurprisingly, spiralled into some typically vitriolic responses.

One user wrote: "What is wrong with you? This is not funny and it's not appropriate. Your aggression towards women is alarming."

Another added: "At the end of it all, history is going to remember you as the one-term @POTUS who's so unstable that he actually thought this was funny."

James Morrison, an actor known for a leading role in the popular TV show 24, responded: "You're a child, beneath the dignity of your office. Grow up, be a man."

Before the bizarre re-tweetstorm, the US president took a direct shot at North Korea's leader Kim Jon-un, proclaiming: "I spoke with President Moon of South Korea last night. Asked him how Rocket Man is doing. Long gas lines forming in North Korea. Too bad!"

It's far from the first time the controversial president has become embroiled in a Twitter spat – and it's easy to see why White House chief of staff John Kelly is eager to get him to stop posting.

After the Charlottesville protests, following the death of counter-protester Heather Heyer, Trump was widely-criticised over a tweet which depicted a train running over a CNN reporter.

On Sunday, British home secretary Amber Rudd slammed Trump's tweets about the Parson's Green terror attack in London as "pure speculation."

"Another attack in London by a loser terrorist," Trump tweeted after the incident. "These are sick and demented people who were in the sights of Scotland Yard. Must be proactive!"

In response, Rudd hit back: "It's never helpful to have speculation about an ongoing operation, and I would include the President of the United States in that comment."

Here are some of the most notable Twitter reaction to the golf ball tweet: