Her mother Karren Brady is a wildly successful businesswoman and star of The Apprentice, while her father Paul Peschisolido is a Canadian association football manager and former player, but Sophia Peschisolido is rising to fame in her own right.

The 21-year-old is the successful couple's eldest child, and she also has a younger brother called Paolo. The family live in Knightsbridge, London and also have a property in the village of Knowle in the West Midlands.

And while her mother was busy being made Baroness Brady of Knightsbridge and a Conservative life peer in the House of Lords, Sophia has been racking up thousands of Instagram followers and launching her modelling career via Topshop.

The brunette beauty studies at Nottingham University but took part in her first photoshoot as a model for the well-known high street chain.

Baroness Brady posted the shot of her daughter making her debut for Topshop, wearing a denim skirt, red blazer and gold ankle boots in the picture taken from the chest down.

She proudly wrote on Twitter alongside the picture: "So proud of my daughter @SophiaPesch modelling for Topshop on Instagram. she looks AMAZING!"

Gorgeous Sophia has no doubt captured the eye of fashion brands with her phenomenal figure and striking looks as she has inherited the best features from her parents.

Her latest selfie for the social media platform shows her wearing a low-cut yellow top while sporting a flawless make-up look as she shows off her luscious dark hair.

Other recent photos show her all dressed up and ready for a night out along with numerous bikini pictures displaying her tiny waist and toned legs, making it easy to see how she has garnered a 10.6K following.

Baroness Brady – who is vice-chairman of West Ham United – has previously spoken about how she wants her daughter to learn the value of money and pay her own way in life.

That is why, according to Brady, before she started university, Sophia took a Saturday job at Hollister where she "folded clothes, hoovered and worked on the till".

She added: "It helped her realise there is a whole world outside school of different experiences and places. It helped her develop her personality, not just academic skills."

Lord Sugar's co-star also insisted that Sophia took out a student loan to fund her university experience, and will not be paying it back for her. She also told The Evening Standard: "Being able to invest in yourself and look back and say, 'I did that myself', I wouldn't want to take that away from her.

"It's also important to understand the value of money, and the best way to do that is to earn it yourself. It's much harder to part with if you've worked for it."