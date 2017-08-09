Twenty-four-year-old Little Mix singer, Jade Thirlwall, has been enjoying a break from touring with a sun-soaked vacation in the Greek island of Mykonos. While on holiday mode, though, Thirlwall decided to treat her social media followers to some of her seriously steamy pictures.

Flaunting her beach-ready body, the songstress posted a series of jaw-dropping pictures on Instagram, successfully sending her fans wild with emotions.

And one of her first posts included a look at her sensational curves as she donned a sequined bikini complete with string details.

Alongside the snap, she wrote, "@santannamykonos = heaven on earth... thank you @johnroa for your hospitality."

Indeed the combination of sun and water in Thirlwall's holiday snaps was hard to miss, yet what caught attention was the British singer's absolutely stunning looks. After a couple of pictures with friends, the Little Mix beauty once again teased fans with a bikini-snap – and, this time all eyes were on her pert derriere and back.

"What's a holiday without a thirst trap... shot?" the Shout Out To My Ex hitmaker wrote in the photo caption. No sooner had she shared the breathtaking photo, than fans bombarded the comments section with raving messages.

One of her admirers gushed, "You're hot as hell", as someone else poured out emotions writing, "You can't do this without warning me @jadethirlwall!!! I. CAN'T. BREATHE!!!"

"You make the place look more beautiful. @jadethirlwall your shadow reminds me of ariel," another Instagram user shared. Even though the scenic background in the picture was equally stunning, most social media followers seemed to concentrate only on their favourite star and her mesmerizing pose.

Echoing the general feel of the viewers, a fan added, "You're trying to kill us in your last photos, right?"

Apart from her sensuous clicks, the singer was recently in talks to star as Princess Jasmine in the live-action remake. However, the coveted role was given to British actress Naomi Scott.

Unaffected, Thirlwall instead took to social media to share a photo of herself holding a gun with the words: "Over it," on a flag.