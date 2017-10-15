A supermarket worker has been left burned after youths set off a firework at a branch of Tesco on Saturday evening (14 October). The incident took place at on Halifax Road in Buttershaw, near Bradford in West Yorkshire.

Yorkshire Ambulance service confirmed that they attended the scene at 6:05pm last night, where they treated a male member of staff for burns. His injuries were not serious enough for him to be transported to hospital.

Youths set off a firework at the same branch on Friday evening as well.

Recounting the event, an eyewitness told Telegraph and Argus: "The bang and explosion was so loud we thought it was a bomb.

"Kids were crying and people held their ears. The staff member was seen to by paramedics. This also happened on Friday night at the same store. Luckily not injuring anyone.

"Something needs to be done at this store as it seems to be a place youths hang around, asking customers for cigarettes and being very intimidating."

The store Buttershaw branch of Tesco said they were unable to comment on the incident.

In the UK you need to be over 18 to buy fireworks and must only set them off on private property or at private events. Setting them off in public spaces is illegal. It's also against the law to set fireworks off between 11pm and 7am, with two exceptions.

On Bonfire Night (5 November), the cut off is midnight, while on New Year's Eve, Diwali and Chinese New Year the curfew is 1am.

Fireworks can only be sold during set periods in the run-up to and just after Bonfire Night (15 October to 10 November), between Christmas and New Year (26 to 31 December) and three days before Diwali and Chinese New Year.