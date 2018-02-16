A teenage YouTube star has been shot in the head during a road rage incident in Brazil, according to local reports.

Isabelly Cristine Santos, 14, has reportedly been left brain-dead as a result of her injuries according to police, with some media claiming she has since died in hospital.

Santos has almost 30,000 subscribers to her "Isa Top Show" on YouTube, where she models clothes and interviews stars in the South American nation.

Reports suggest Santos had been a passenger in a car travelling between Ipanema and Praia de Leste in southern Brazil when a family member driving the car got into an altercation with another road user.

The disagreement quickly escalated and Santos was struck in the head by a bullet from a handgun.

Her mother took to social media on the morning of 14 February to describe her daughter as "brain- dead".

Two men, aged 26 and 36, have been arrested on suspicion of murder after police tracked them down at a family resort in Parana, according to La Razon.

"They were at their family's house with their suitcases ready to return to Curitiba [the state capital]," said the local police commander, Lieutenant Rodrigo Bandeira.

"The gun was found in the bag of one of the men's wife, they did not react and confessed the crime to the agents."

On 16 February, Excelsior reported that the teen had died in hospital as a result of her injuries. This does not appear to have been confirmed by her family or the authorities.