An American YouTube star won damages in the UK's first 'revenge porn' civil case before getting on one knee outside the High Court and proposing to her girlfriend. Chrissy Chambers, 26, brought the civil case against a former boyfriend after failing to launch criminal proceedings against him.

The Guardian reported that as part of the terms of the settlement, the amount paid to Chambers and the name of the man cannot be disclosed. Ann Olivarius of law firm McAllister Olivarius, who represented Chambers, said the win "shows that revenge porn can be beaten".

So-called 'revenge porn', usually a former partner posting videos showing sex acts online without the other person's consent, is illegal in the UK though Chambers was unable to have criminal charges brought against the man as the videos were uploaded before the law came into effect.

Georgina Calvert-Lee, Chambers' lawyer, said: "Chrissy Chambers' case shows that victims of revenge porn need feel powerless no more. The law is on their side. We and many more are on their side." Along with the damages, Chambers won copyright of the videos meaning she can pursue legal action against website hosting them, according to the report.

Chambers and her partner, Bria Kam, run several popular YouTube channels. Outside the High Court, she proposed to Kam, saying on their joint Twitter account: "I could not be more elated to announce today that I won my revenge porn case and also asked the most incredible girl to marry me. That's right -WE WON AND BRIA AND I ARE ENGAGED!!!!! I'm the luckiest girl in the world!!!!!"

On her personal account, Kam wrote: "WE ARE ENGAGED! I could not be happier to call this woman my fiancé. I feel like the luckiest girl in the world. I love you so much Chrissy."