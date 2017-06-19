Google is introducing additional measures to eradicate violent extremist content or terrorist content from its video sharing platform YouTube.

As part of the measure, the internet search giant is increasing the use of technology to identify videos related to extremist and terrorism.

Although, the company has already used video analysis models to remove more than 50% of terrorism-related content is past six months. It, however, promises to apply advanced machine learning to train content classifiers to help remove extremist content.

Google will increase the experts in YouTube's Trusted Flagger programme, which it says offers accurate result over 90% of the time to identify problematic video. The company plans to expand the programme by adding 50 expert NGOs. It will also expand counter-terrorism group to help identify content on YouTube that is used recruit extremists.

Thirdly, the video containing religious or supremacist content will appear with an interstitial warning and they will not be monetised or eligible for comments or even user endorsement.

Regarding counter-radicalisation efforts, YouTube is working with Jigsaw to implement "Redirect Method" across Europe. It is an approach to reach out the Isis recruits with targeted online advertising and redirect them towards anti-terrorist videos.

Google on Sunday, 18 June said it was working with other such as Facebook, Microsoft and twitter to establish a forum to share and develop technology and thereby support smaller companies to tackle terrorism online.

Kent Walker, general counsel at Google in a blog post states, "Collectively, these changes will make a difference. And we'll keep working on the problem until we get the balance right.

"Extremists and terrorists seek to attack and erode not just our security, but also our values; the very things that make our societies open and free. We must not let them. Together, we can build lasting solutions that address the threats to our security and our freedoms. It is a sweeping and complex challenge. We are committed to playing our part," noted Walker.