A Grenfell Tower fire victim has been named as 22-year-old Zainab Deen. At least 80 people are thought to have been killed in the disaster in the early hours of 14 June.

The Press Association says it has identified 67 people who are confirmed dead or missing as a result of the blaze.

Police have warned that we may never know the true death toll because bodies have been so badly incinerated.

Zainab's father Zainu and mother Maria Deen said in a statement: "It is with great sadness that we can confirm we have been notified by the police that our daughter Zainab Deen died in the tragic Grenfell Tower fire.

"Zainab has been missing with her son, our grandchild, Jeremiah, who we still await news on. We respectfully ask to be allowed to grieve privately at this time.

"Funeral arrangements will now be made and all further updates will come from Zainab's immediate family only. Thank you."

More to follow.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated regularly as new information and developments become available.

IBTimes UK is a news organisation that keeps its global audience of 55 million monthly readers in the know with quality storytelling and analysis of global relevance. Like us on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/IBTimesUK/) and follow us on Twitter (https://twitter.com/IBTimesUK) where we will keep you up to date with the latest news, pictures and video as it happens. We provide comprehensive coverage of domestic and foreign news, business, sport, entertainment, science and technology, aiming to keep our intellectually curious readers interested and engaged.