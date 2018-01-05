The Queen's granddaughter Zara Philips and husband Mike Tindall are expecting another child, a spokeswoman for the couple announced today (5 January).

A Buckingham Palace spokesman said the Queen and the Royal Family were "very pleased" to hear the news, which came as they enjoyed a working holiday in Australia.

The baby announcement comes months after the equestrian champion and former England rugby player lost what would have been their second child.

She was due to give birth is due to around Spring 2017 but she is believed at have miscarried.

Zara married Tindall in 2011 and welcomed a daughter Mia, who is 17th in line to the throne, in January 2014.

Although it is not know how far along Zara is, members of the royal family now have three reasons to celebrate in 2018. Kate Middleton and Prince William are expecting their thrid child and Prince Harry is set to marry LA-born actress Meghan Markle on 19 May at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.