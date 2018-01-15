Zayn Malik has a new tattoo of what looks like Gigi Hadid eyes, but fans are divided over his decision, with some have praised his ink, some believe that he will regret it.

The former One Direction singer has shown off his latest ink on Instagram as he performed a short dance by keeping his shirt unbuttoned giving fans an eyeful of his chest to celebrate his 25th birthday.

Eagle-eyed fans have noticed the ink, featuring Hadid's eyes, are worried that he will come to regret it, as he had previously covered up a tattoo of his ex-girlfriend Perrie Edwards following their split.

One user wrote, "You see those eyes on his chest? It's Gigi's he never learns. Lol," another commented, "With which tattoo do you think that zayn's going to cover up the eyes when they'll break up?"

A Twitter user even issued a forewarning, writing, "Mark my words they're gonna break up and Zayn's gonna have to create another black hole in the middle of chest like he did with the Perrie tattoo" another simply noted, "Gigi Hadid tattoo? He will regret it."

Zayn and Hadid began dating in November 2015 after he broke up with Little Mix's singer over a text. "Zayn is honestly stupid. I would think he learned his lesson from the Perrie incident but instead, he didn't and chose to get a tattoo of Gigii Hadid on his chest," wrote another fan of Malik.

However, some fans came in support of the couple and even called them "best couple ever." Commenting on Instagram, a user wrote, "You both are awesome together. One of the best couple ever. Stay blessed" another user went as far to call them, "Couple goals."

"You two melt my heart," reads another comment.

Hadid declared her love for the singer while marking his 25th birthday on Instagram. The 22-year-old Victoria's Secret model shared a heartfelt message and shared series of snaps of the couple.

She gushed, "love this man more than I could ever put into words, & am inspired by his drive to be and do better everyday ✨ cheers to YOUR YEAR my @zayn - happiest happiest birthday & 25th year of life !! I'm proud to be by your side x"

Back in July, the Dusk Till Dawn singer gushed over his girlfriend back in an interview with Evening Standard. Revealing that he isn't interested in being part of a couple with that status and title, Malik said, "That's not something I want to be a part of. I'm with her because I like her and I hope she's with me because she likes me."

"We just spend time together as a normal couple, cook food, watch TV, have a laugh" the 25-year-old singer gushed.