Singer Zayn Malik in a new interview with Billboard Magazine has revealed that he no longer talks to any of his former One Direction bandmates– Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Niall Horan or Louis Tomlinson.

The Dusk Till Dawn singer explained, "Our relationships have definitely changed since we were in a band together, but I think that's just life. Everybody grows up; two of the guys have got kids now. But no, I don't talk to any of them, really."

Malik also couldn't help but gush over his supermodel girlfriend, Gigi Hadid and revealed, "It's actually not that hard for us [to line up schedules]" and goes on to thank her for organizing his schedules.

"It helps that she's really organized. Thank God! Because I'm really not, so she helps organize my schedule around seeing her!" Malik added of Hadid, whom he has been dating since November 2015.

The Pillowtalk hitmaker, who left the successful boy band One Direction in 2015, has also said that his 22-year-old girlfriend is one of the few people who gets to hear his music while it's still being written.

"She's in the studio quite a lot. She likes to cook for me and stuff — when I'm here late, she'll come down and bring me food. She's cool," the singer said.

Malik also opened up about his career and told the magazine: "I don't do things that I wouldn't buy into. I try to explain that to people and hope that they understand," he said, adding that "it doesn't come from a place of being arrogant or above anything."

Previously, the 24-year-old spoke to US Weekly in September and admitted that they did not check in with each other than as they used to during their One Direction days.

"It's not the way it used to be, obviously we were a lot closer because we were together the entire time, spending 24 hours a day in the band and now we're not so we're living our own lives."

He added, "We're all growing as individual men and we still keep in touch and check in with each other not as much as we used to."