Zayn Malik has opened up about his low-key relationship with supermodel Gigi Hadid, claiming they spend time together like a "normal couple".

The 24-year-old former One Directioner discussed the notion of being branded a "power couple" with his famous girlfriend, dismissing the idea that they are any different from other lovebirds.

The singer gave an insight into daily life with the model, 22, explaining that they love to cook and joke around.

He told The Evening Standard: "When we come home, we don't really talk about that s**t. We just spend time together as a normal couple, cook food, watch TV, have a laugh."

He even revealed what the couple make, continuing: "I've got into a thing of cooking pies recently. I cook a mean chicken and sweetcorn pie, with Alfredo sauce. I make my own pastry, roll it out and everything."

On being a power couple, he added: "That's not something I want to be a part of, I'm with her because I like her and I hope she's with me because she likes me."

The pair enjoy an incognito lifestyle and seem more comfortable than ever since they confirmed their relationship with an Instagram post back in 2015. They have since attended a number of glitzy events including the Met Gala together and have also adopted a dog.

They have remained fairly quiet about their relationship and rarely post Instagram pictures of each other, with Zayn last sharing a picture of his girlfriend on her birthday in April with the caption: "happy birthday to my everything ❤".

Malik, who hails from Bradford, is now a megastar in his own right with his first solo album, Mind of Mine, debuting at number one in both the UK and US charts in March 2016. It has also racked up one billion streams on Spotify.