Former Gogglebox star Scarlett Moffatt has been slammed by Zayn Malik's sister Doniya after she made negative comments about the pop star in her autobiography.

The remarks were made in reference to the ex-One Direction singer's treatment of former fiancée Perrie Edwards, whom he dumped two years ago via text message.

Scarlett, 26, wrote in her 2016 book Scarlett Says: "He acted like such a t**t. I hope people realise what a d******d he is, and that his music bombs. Seriously, who does he think he is?"

This did not sit well with Doniya, a fashion and beauty blogger, who tweeted: "When you need publicity because your a nobody you bring things up that have nothing to do with you 2 years later.. [sic]."

Little Mix singer Perrie – who is now dating Arsenal player Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – was left devastated when her engagement to Zayn came to an abrupt end.

Opening up about the split in Little Mix's 2016 book Our World, she said: "It was horrible, the worst time in my life. A four-year relationship, two-year engagement ended by a simple text message. Just like that. Even though things in my career were going really well, it was incredibly difficult for me."

Why Scarlett chose to mention the relationship in her book is unclear.

Since leaving the Channel 4 show on which she made a name for herself alongside her family behind, Scarlett has undergone a total body transformation after shedding more than three stone. She has also become an increasing presence on TV after winning last year's series of I'm A Celebrity and becoming a regular on Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway.

Scarlett will be joining hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly in Walt Disney World Florida next month when the popular ITV show films it's big end of series episode.

Virgin Holidays will be chartering a flight to Orlando carrying the trio along with a number of TV fans.

In preparation, Scarlett donned the airline's famous red and white air hostess uniform to undergo rigorous training as a Virgin representative at the resort.

A new online video sees her grilled by three adorabley poker-faced Disney miniature experts.

While she may not be welcome at a Zayn Malik gig anytime soon, at least she can look forward to a hug from Mickey Mouse and co in the Magic Kingdom.