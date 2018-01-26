Sergio Ramos and Isco have handed Zinedine Zidane two more injury concerns after suffering knocks ahead of Real Madrid's crucial trip to Valencia on Saturday [27 January].

The Champions League and La Liga holders suffered one of their most humiliating defeats of recent times on Wednesday night [24 January] when Leganes beat then 2-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu in the second leg of the Copa del Rey quarter-finals.

The elimination from the Spanish Cup was yet another blow for the Real fans following a disappointing opening half of the season in which Los Blancos have all but said goodbye to their hopes of retaining the La Liga title.

Real are currently fourth in the league table, 19 points adrift of leaders Barcelona, eight behind Atletico Madrid and five off Valencia.

And Zidane's problem kept mounting on Friday after losing two key players for the crucial visit to Mestalla.

Ramos only returned to action in the Copa del Rey clash with Leganes after recovering from a soleus injury which had prevented him from playing a single game since the 3-0 defeat to Barcelona.

But the captain has suffered a recurrence "in the soleus muscle of his left calf" and will need to return to the treatment room.

Meanwhile, Isco is also set to miss the clash with Valencia having been diagnosed with an "impingement in his left hip".

The Spain internationals have therefore been left out of Zidane's 19-squad for the trip to Mestalla alongside Jesus Vallejo, Dani Ceballos and Luca Zidane, who also remain on the sidelines.

Zidane however remains optimistic and convinced that his side will be able to turn around the situation in the second half of the season.

"We need a great performance at Mestalla and we're ready for it. We've got a good game of football coming up, we're focused on giving a good performance and taking the three points. We're going to work hard to change this situation and win games. We've got the opportunity to start tomorrow and I'm convinced we can get out of this, as are the players," the Real boss said in a press conference ahead of the trip to Valencia.

"We need a great performance and we're ready for it. We know it's a difficult place to go and we're up against a good side who are having a super season. But we enjoy playing against the best and tomorrow is set to be a brilliant match. We're focussed on what we've got coming up, just as Cristiano Ronaldo said and we're all well aware.

"We have to try and get back on track and move up the league and we've also got the Champions League. Our objectives are clear. When a team beats you, it's because they've done things better than you over the course of the game. There are still 19 games left in La Liga, that's half a season. We're going to have good days, I believe in this squad. We're lucky enough to be here and believe that things are going to get better."