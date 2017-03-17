The Zimbabwean government in November last year presented its human rights national report for its Universal Periodic Review, a process used by the United Nations to review and seek to improve the human rights situations of all UN state members.

After reviewing the report, 16 out of 17 state members raised issues on the human rights situation in the country and the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHC) made a number of recommendations.

On 16 March, a Zimbabwean delegation, led by Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa, appeared before the UNHC to report on these recommendations, saying the government supported 151 out of the 260 recommendations it had received.

Here is the full oral statement on the adoption of Zimbabwe's UPR Working Group report presented at the 34th Session of the UNHC.