Zinedine Zidane has admitted that the "fatigue" of coaching Real Madrid is taking a toll on him and suggested that he could re-evaluate his role at the club at the end of the season.

Zidane, 45, signed a new three-year deal at Real last summer after leading the Spanish giants to a second successive Champions League title, extending his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu until 2020.

However, the 12-time European champions have struggled to keep pace with Barcelona this term and are currently 20 points adrift of their arch rivals in fourth place in the La Liga standings.

Real were also knocked out of the Copa del Rey by Leganes last month, leaving the Champions League as the only major piece of silverware they can win this season.

Zidane admitted that coaching an underperforming Real team had been a draining experience.

"[In football management] there is a lot of fatigue, even more in Real Madrid," the Frenchman was quoted as saying by ESPN.

"Of course a moment can come when there are changes, but for all of us, not just the coach. Not yet, but it will happen for sure.

"For me the most important thing is still the day to day work, I want to finish this season, there are things to play for – that is all that interests me. I do not want to talk about anything else."

Real beat Paris Saint-Germain 3-1 in the Champions League round of 16 first leg last week and face five straight league games before the return leg in France on 6 March.

Zidane said it is important for his side to string some wins together in La Liga and build momentum heading into the tail end of the season.

"The best way to prepare [for the return leg against PSG] is to play many games, and play well in La Liga. That means we will need all the players more than ever. They must all be ready," he said.