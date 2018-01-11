Zinedine Zidane has confirmed he has signed a new deal to remain at Real Madrid until 2020 but the France boss suggested that his position at the Santiago Bernabeu will still be reviewed at the end of the current season.

Earlier in the campaign a number of Los Blancos' players put pen-to-paper on new contracts as a reward for last season's heroics in which they won both La Liga and the Champions League.

Marco Asensio, Raphael Varane, Karim Benzema, Marcos Llorente, Isco, Dani Carvajal and Marcelo all inked new lucrative deals with Zidane suggesting at the time that he was also ready commit his long-term future to Real.

However, there have been some questions about whether the Real boss actually signed a new deal with Los Blancos, with no official announcement having followed.

Those doubts have coincided with a poor start to the season which has left Real 16 points behind Barcelona in the La Liga table.

But Zidane confirmed that his contract has already been signed following Los Blancos's 2-2 draw against Numancia in the second leg of the Copa del Rey last 16.

"It is already signed. I have [contract] until 2020," the Real boss confirmed. "It's already signed. But as always, I go game by game and year after year. I can't think about two or three years from now because it doesn't work like that. Having a contract doesn't mean anything".

Real hosted Numancia on Wednesday [10 January] night in search for a victory to put their recent setbacks in La Liga against Barcelona and Celta behind them.

The Champions League winners did progress to the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey with a 5-2 victory on aggregate but a draw at home against a second division side didn't serve to silence the critics.

"We're always going to get criticism but we're going to try to change this situation. Today was a difficult match. A draw is not the best result, but we'll continue to do our job in a positive way and at some point we'll see the results of this hard work," the Real boss said.

"It wasn't easy for the players who get less game time. We put in a good performance but we were lacking a bit of gas in the tank towards the end. We were up against a side who come and run their hearts out until the final whistle and if you drop off physically, you really notice it. I'm pleased with everyone's performance, I'm happy for the guys who get less time on the pitch and I'm thrilled to have come through the tie,

"The first leg was crucial. It was tough for the players who get less game time but I'm pleased with how they performed. The frustrating thing is the goal before half-time and another right at the end. Aside from that, we had a good game. I'm pleased with the team's performance and with the tie as a whole. We're in the quarter-finals and that's that."