Zinedine Zidane has suggested that Real Madrid won't embarked on any more business in the transfer window this summer after Los Blancos began the defence of their La Liga title with an impressive 3-0 victory at Deportivo La Coruna on Sunday night (20 August).

The Champions League and La Liga holders have only made two signings in the form of 19-year-old left back Theo Hernandez from Atletico Madrid and 21-year-old midfielder Dani Ceballos from Real Betis. Furthermore, Jesus Vallejo, Marcos Llorente and Borja Mayoral have also returned to the Bernabeu following their respective loan spells at Eintracht Frankfurt, Alaves and Wolfsburg.

Zidane has overseen the departure of a number of first-team players, including Alvaro Morata, Danilo, James Rodriguez, Mariano, Pepe and Fabio Coentrao. Reports since earlier in the summer have claimed that Real could use the money generated by those sales to make Monaco starlet Kylian Mbappe their latest 'Galactico' signing.

Last month Zidane suggested that he did plan to add at least a new number nine to the squad to fill the gap left by the £60m departure of Morata to Chelsea.

However, the Real boss has now claimed that he is happy with the current options at his disposal following a very strong start to the season in which Los Blancos have claimed the the Uefa Super Cup [against Manchester United] and the Spanish Super Cup [against Barcelona]

"I'm pleased with the squad just how it is. I like the squad I've got and I hope that there are no changes to it, but up until 31 August anything can happen," Zidane said following Los Blancos' 3-0 win at Riazor.

Gareth Bale, Casemiro and Toni Kroos scored the goals as Cristiano Ronaldo missed the game after being hit with a five-game ban for shoving the referee during the first-leg of the Spanish Super Cup against Barcelona. Yet, the victory over Deportivo came once again at a price for Zidane after Sergio Ramos was sent off for two bookings.

"I'm not happy with what happened to Sergio. I don't like seeing a player sent off, but it's something we can't change. I don't know if the card Ramos got was fair, I'll have to have a look at it later, but I will not talk about it. He jumps, it's a foul and that's it. I'm going to be without a player now so I can't be happy about that," Zidane said.

"We're happy with the performance and the way we played. We can be happy with what we did because it's not an easy place to come and they're a side that can cause you problems. They had chances to score at the start of the game. We'll now look at the next game and we'll see how we're going to approach it."