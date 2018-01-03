Zinedine Zidane has given his blessing for Real Madrid to complete the signing of Kepa Arrizabalaga from Athletic Bilbao in a €20m (£17.7m, $24m) deal.

Cadena Cope says that the Spanish goalkeeper will be Los Blancos' only addition of the January transfer window with Zidane having ruled out the arrival of a new number nine despite his side's struggles in front of goal.

Kepa has been linked with a move away from Athletic for some months with his contract at San Mames set to expire at the end of the current season.

Arsenal, Juventus and other big European clubs were said to be monitoring the situation ahead of him becoming a free-agent in the summer.

However, last month Marca reported that Real were ready to beat other suitors by meeting his €20m release clause once the transfer window reopens in January.

Cope later added that the decision was pending Zidane's approval after the Real manager blocked the pursuit of Manchester United's David De Gea following dressing room advice to stick with Keylor Navas.

And now the Spanish radio station claims that Zidane gave the green light for Real Madrid to complete the move during a meeting held on Tuesday [2 January] with president Florentino Perez and Los Blancos director general Jose Angel Sanchez.

Cope says that the deal is "imminent" with Kepa ready to provide competition for Navas during the second half of the season.

The report says that the Costa Rica international is expected to remain as Real's number one in La Liga but the Spain international will play in the Copa del Rey.

Cope adds that current reserve 'keeper Kiko Casilla could consider leaving the Santiago Bernabeu this month with some Premier League clubs interested in luring him to England.

The 12-time European champions have also been linked with a number of forwards with Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema having failed to replicate their best form during the opening half of the campaign.

Inter Milan number nine Mauri Icardi and Arsenal contract rebel Alexis Sanchez have been touted as potential candidates to fill the gap left by the departure of Alvaro Morata to Chelsea during the last summer transfer window.

However, Cope says that Zidane has decided against signing a new striker and is instead hopeful of getting the best out of Ronaldo, Benzema, Gareth Bale and Borja Mayoral until the end of the season.