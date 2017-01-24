Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has hit back at rumours linking Los Blancos with a summer move for Atletico Madrid ace Antoine Griezmann, ahead of the Copa Del Rey quarter-final decider at Celta Vigo. The France boss refused to admit his admiration for the reported Manchester United target but fumed at questions about potential interest in the player, as the Champions League winners are set to face one of the biggest games of the season on Wednesday night (25 January).

Los Blancos are unable to sign any players during the current January transfer window due to a Fifa embargo but speculations about their summer plans have already started in the Spanish press.

Griezmann has been recently heavily linked with a move to Manchester United amid suggestions Jose Mourinho wants to make the France international his next marquee signing.

Yet, The Independent reported last week that talks between the club and intermediaries representing the Atletico Madrid ace have already begun and United would be even ready to meet Griezmann's €100m (£86.2m, $107.5m) release clause.

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo later tried to end the speculations after telling Manchester United that the Frenchman is going nowhere.

But earlier this week Spanish TV show El Chiringuito added more fuel to the saga after saying that Real Madrid also "would love to" sign Zidane's compatriot and could also consider to meet his release clause to lure him away from their enemy neighbours.

Zidane, however, was left fuming after a reporter from El Chiringuito enquired him about those reports in the press conference ahead of the clash with Celta.

"But do you think today is the day to talk about that. I'm focus on something else. I only think in tomorrow's game. I can talk to you about my current players and my only concern is that. Is he Griezmann) a good player? of course. Is that what you wanted to hear?," Zidane replied.

Nevertheless, Real Madrid need a victory on Wednesday night to avoid an early goodbye to the Copa del Rey after they suffered a surprising 2-1 defeat to Celta in the reverse fixture played at the Santiago Bernabeu last week.