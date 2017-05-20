Zinedine Zidane has included Gareth Bale and James Rodriguez in his in his Real Madrid squad for Sunday's (21 May) La Liga decider against Malaga. After winning their game in hand against Celta Vigo on Wednesday, Los Blancos now need just one point from their final game of the season at La Rosaleda to seal the Spanish title ahead of Barcelona.

Zidane remains without injured defender Dani Carvajal, who is hoping to recover in time for the Champions League final against Juventus on 3 June. But the former France international has been able to name an otherwise full squad for Sunday which includes Bale, who continues to recover from a calf injury.

Rodriguez, who has been intensely linked with a move to Manchester United over the last week, missed the midweek trip to Galicia with a minor injury, returning to full first-team training on Friday.

The Colombia international appeared to wave goodbye to the Real Madrid crowd during the club's last home game of the season – a 4-1 win over Sevilla – last weekend but could yet make one final appearance for the club on the final day of the season.

Pepe, who also missed the midweek victory over Celta, makes the squad after completing training without any problems.

Real can seal the first part of a league and European double on Sunday providing they hold their nerve against Malaga. But ahead of a tense finale, Zidane insists not a single member of his squad believes the job is done yet.

"We have our fate in our own hands, which is important, we know we are just one game away," Zidane said in his pre-match press conference, Marca report.

"We are working well, everyone feels very good physically and we're going to do our best to win the game. Nothing is going to change for us and the idea is to go there to give 100 percent, as we always do, because it is in the DNA of this team and this club.

"I am stressing to the players that nothing is won yet though and we are still one game away, so all we are focused on is doing our best to win."