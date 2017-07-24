Zinedine Zidane has not requested for Real Madrid to sign a new number nine despite Alvaro Morata's move to Chelsea leaving him with a shortage of options upfront. But the Frenchman has suggested that the club's summer revamp is not over after pointing out that "anything can happen" before the end of the transfer window on 31 August.

Real Madrid have been surprisingly active this summer despite winning both the Champions League and La Liga during the 2016-2017 campaign.

Theo Hernandez and Dani Ceballos have moved to the Santiago Bernabeu from Atletico Madrid and Real Betis respectively while Zidane has also recalled Jesus Vallejo from his loan spell at Eintracht Frankfurt to cover the departure of Pepe.

Meanwhile, Mariano, James Rodriguez, Danilo and Morata have left the club to join Lyon, Bayern Munich, Manchester City and Chelsea respectively after being restricted to secondary roles at Real Madrid last season.

Chelsea have reportedly paid around £60m ($78.2m) for the services of Spain international Morata while Danilo's move to the Eithad Stadium is said to be worth £26.5m.

Zidane suggested last week that Los Blancos could use that money to bolster his attack as he now only has young Borja Mayoral to back-up Karim Benzema.

However, he was more coy about his plans when asked whether Real Madrid will sign a new number nine following Los Blancos' defeat to Manchester United in the International Champions Cup on Sunday.

"No [I have not asked Real Madrid to sign a striker] and you know it. I'm not going to ask for anything. I speak to the president, we're working together," Zidane said in his post-match press conference. "As I said, there are 28 players in the squad. We're working and I'm not thinking about anything else. Anything can happen before the 31 August. That's why it's best to clarify. There's a headline and then there's what I say. In the end, I'm not asking for anything, it'd be best if you could put that."

There have been suggestions that Real Madrid could also show the exit door to one midfielder following the signing of Ceballos. Marcos Llorente is also currently training with the first-team squad following his impressive loan spell at Alaves during the last campaign.

Zidane added: "At the moment, we've got a full squad here and we'll continue as we are. Until the 31 August we don't know what might happen. Someone could go, somebody might come in. I'm happy and pleased with what we've got and I'm only focused on working for this team."