Manchester United released Zlatan Ibrahimovic after the end of the last season and the striker is attracting interest from AC Milan.

The 35-year-old picked up a double knee injury in the Europa League victory over Anderlecht in April, the same fixture in which Marcos Rojo also suffered a serious knee injury. The Swede is expected to be on the sidelines for the rest of the calendar year.

United released Ibrahimovic after his injury setback as his contract at Old Trafford expired in the summer. Despite his age and the knee injury, he is still managing to garner interest from top clubs across the world.

According to the Italian publication Tuttosport, Ibrahimovic is wanted by Milan following his recovery from the injury. He has the experience of playing in Italy, having played for Juventus, Inter Milan and the Rossoneri in the past.

Milan are interested in re-signing the former Swedish international and Ibrahimovic's wife is also ready to return to Italy. A move to Milan will be a free transfer, but the San Siro outfit will have to meet his wage demands. The report claims the deal does not seem impossible for the Serie A outfit.

Ibrahimovic earned a basic wage of £367,640-per-week ($485,910 per week) at Old Trafford and was also entitled to a goal bonus worth £2.86m ($3.78m), taking his full fee paid by the Red Devils to £19.11m ($25.26m), according to Football Leaks: The Dirty Business of Football.

He scored 28 goals and registered eight assists across all competitions for Jose Mourinho's side last term, which includes 17 goals in the Premier League. United replaced Ibrahimovic by signing Romelu Lukaku from Everton in the summer transfer window.

Despite Lukaku's arrival, the Portuguese tactician earlier already dropped a hint that United could re-sign Ibrahimovic, who is continuing his recovery at the Premier League club's training base. The striker is also wanted by LA Galaxy and the MLS club's president Chris Klein confirmed his side's interest.

However, the Los Angeles-based outfit will not be able to secure the former Paris Saint-Germain star's services as he wants to continue in Europe. Milan's interest in signing Ibrahimovic could wreck Mourinho and United's plan on signing him for the second half of the season.