Zlatan Ibrahimovic is seeking a return to Manchester United during the upcoming season after informing manager Jose Mourinho of his desire to resume his Old Trafford career. The 35-year-old was released at the end of last term after suffering a serious knee injury which curtailed his campaign but with full recovery in sight has turned attention towards a comeback

AC Milan and Los Angeles Galaxy have both been linked with a move for the former Sweden captain though it appears that the attraction of playing under Mourinho again is too great a temptation. The Guardian reports Ibrahimovic has told the Portuguese coach he wants to re-join the EFL Cup and Europa League holders, though any deal is subject to him regaining full fitness.

Ibrahimovic has been undergoing his rehabilitation from the cruciate ligament injury, at United's Carrington training ground, suffered against Anderlecht in April, with the club's medical department astounded at the progress he has made in recent months. A short term deal until the the end of the campaign would suit both parties, with the ex-Barcelona and Juventus forward providing backup to new signing Romelu Lukaku.

United and Ibrahimovic are not thought to have yet discussed the terms of a new deal, though it is

understood that both parties are willing to compromise to ensure the move materialises. The Swede is unattached and therefore available on a free, meaning he could move back to the 20-time English league champions during any part of the season, though an agreement may not occur until January 2018.

Speaking ahead of the Super Cup final defeat to Real Madrid in Skopje, Mourinho indicated he was "closer" to joining United, amid interest from Serie A and Major League Soccer. "Maybe he'll stay with us," the two-time European Cup winner stated. "He's not got a contract, but he's still close to Manchester, and the fact we are involved in the Super Cup now is also his merit."

Following his move from Paris Saint-Germain, Ibrahimovic netted 28 goals for United in his maiden campaign in the Premier League and was vital to the club winning three trophies and earning qualification for the Champions League, despite missing the final two months of the campaign. Mourinho feels that with the side returning to Europe's premier club competition he would provide valuable support to Lukaku, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial.

If United did indeed clinch a short-term deal for Ibrahimovic, they would again face paying out a significant fee to acquire one of world football's best paid players. During his only season in England he earned a basic wage of £367,640-per-week and was also entitled to a goal bonus worth £2.86m, bringing the total deal to £19.11m, according to Football Leaks: The Dirty Business of Football.