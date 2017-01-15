Zoe Saldana is of the view that as Donald Trump was "bullied" by "cocky and arrogant" Hollywood actors during the US presidential elections in November 2016, which led Americas to vote the billionaire to power.

In an interview with AFP, The Guardians Of The Galaxy star said that although she did not support the president-elect, Hollywood created empathy among the masses by attacking Trump during the race to White House.

"We got cocky and became arrogant and we also became bullies," the 38-year-old said.

"We were trying to single out a man for all these things he was doing wrong... and that created empathy in a big group of people in America that felt bad for him and that are believing in his promises," she added

Trump himself has been accused of being a "bully" for publicly mocking disabled New York Times reporter, Serge Kovaleski. Meanwhile, at the Golden Globes Awards, Meryl Streep – who had backed Hilary Clinton during the US presidential campaign – had lashed out at Trump.

Speaking about the incident, Streep said, "But there was one performance this year that stunned me. It sank its hooks in my heart. Not because it was good; there was nothing good about it. But it was effective and it did its job. It made its intended audience laugh, and show their teeth. It was that moment when the person asking to sit in the most respected seat in our country imitated a disabled reporter."

"This instinct to humiliate, when it's modeled by someone in the public platform, by someone powerful, it filters down into everybody's life, because it kinda gives permission for other people to do the same thing.

"Disrespect invites disrespect, violence incites violence. And when the powerful use their position to bully others, we all lose."