A zookeeper at Hamerton Zoo Park has been killed after a tiger entered the enclosure she was in, Cambridgeshire police have said.

The zoo had been suddenly closed off earlier in the day after a "serious incident" was reported. In a Facebook post, Cambridgeshire Constabulary said that they had attended a incident at the zoo around 11:15am on Monday (29 May)

"A tiger had entered an enclosure with a keeper. Sadly the female zoo keeper died at the scene." the post said.

Police added that the incident was not being treated as suspicious and at no time had any animals escaped from enclosures, as some had earlier speculated on social media.

The police also confirmed that an air ambulance had been present at the scene.

In a statement reported by Peterborough Today, Hamerton Zoo Park said that it appeared to be a "freak accident", adding that staff were "too distressed" after the incident to speak to media. "A full investigation is currently underway and we hope that more details can be announced as soon as we are able."

"All our thoughts and sympathies are with our colleagues , friends and families at this dreadful time."

The zoo also reiterated that no animals had escaped and said that the park would stay closed on Tuesday (30 May). The name of the keeper has not yet been released.

Many on social media speculated about the incident before police confirmed the accidental death, some even suggesting that a tiger "was loose".