Singer-songwriter Noemi Oberhauser, 24, has been enjoying free Premier League matches from her living room ever since moving into a two-bedroom flat next to the Gtech Community Stadium, home of Brentford FC. Her enviable view has attracted the attention of numerous suitors hoping to snag a good spot for upcoming games.

TikTok Musician Turned Superfan Thanks To Unique Flat View

From her £1,200-a-month home, Oberhauser can see almost the entire pitch, with only the nearest goal partially obscured. The 17,250-capacity stadium has hosted events like the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 and Premiership Rugby games. Initially unaware of her flat's special vantage point, Noemi was captivated by the view during her first visit.

Although she had no interest in football at the time, she has since become a dedicated Brentford supporter, keeping up with matches even when abroad and hosting watch parties with friends. Her TikTok account, @noemimusixx, has gained 17,000 followers thanks to clips showcasing her unique perspective.

Mixed Reactions

Oberhauser has found that acquiring her west London flat has unexpectedly affected her dating life. She claims that her flat's view draws enthusiastic admirers to ask her out via Instagram to watch a game at her home, but Oberhauser has yet to take up any of their offers. Most of the comments sections under videos showing Oberhauser's view are harmless, with netizens in awe of her good fortune, calling her home 'the best thing ever' and 'literally heaven on earth'.

A user named Ellie commented, 'I'm so jealoussss brooooo', with Kay adding, 'You're so lucky.' A lot of comments from men read something along the lines of 'Marry me', 'Can I come over every Saturday/Sunday?' and 'Who is your husband?'. Not all commenters are respectful, however. Several repeated comments say, 'My honest reaction', followed by a sexually graphic diagram.

Meeting Online Marks The End Of An Era Of Dating

An article by the Marriage Foundation revealed that their studies found that 28% of couples who married after 2017 met through online platforms. A report from Standford University likewise highlights the importance of networking or social media apps in modern dating. Social media succeeds in facilitating relationship-building by showcasing the user's lifestyle and interests, as well as being a tool for self-expression.

In Oberhauser's case, a visit to her Instagram profile reveals what she enjoys doing on a night out, where she went to college, who her friends are and her tastes in music, food and drinks. In an increasingly online world, meeting people online has become more common than the traditional way of connecting through friends, family, or social events. In the past, these social gatherings accounted for two-thirds of couples, but now they represent less than half of all recorded cases.

Celebrity Examples

A-listers are constantly showing newer generations that a single Instagram message can become a successful love story, prompting the social media app to become a popular online dating platform. Engaged celebrities that met through Instagram include Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi, Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Ben Higgins and Jessica Clarke, Simone Biles and Johnathan Owens, and Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith.