Artificial intelligence (AI) refers to machines that use intelligence to process data and perform specific actions. Rather than perform a preprogrammed set of actions and responses, AI machines are smart enough to learn and solve problems independently. What they learn indicates how they respond, just like humans.

AI used to be something that you could only see in science fiction movies. Now it is incorporated into the technologies we utilize in our everyday lives. Everything from our smartphones to our automobiles has AI technology in it. As more industries introduce AI technology into their products and services, it impacts the world in more ways than one.

Below are the top 10 ways in which AI is changing our world.

1) Healthcare

Healthcare quality can always be improved. Doctors and surgeons might be brilliant, but they are still human. There is always a chance they'll make mistakes when administering prescriptions, diagnoses, surgeries, DNA analyses, and so on.

Such scientific calculations and procedures require the utmost accuracy possible. AI machines are starting to assist healthcare practitioners in these endeavors. Now they depend on AI technology to formulate new drugs, perform risky surgeries on patients, and predict future diseases in patients.

2) Social Media

Did you know that social media networks use AI? The two most popular social media platforms, Facebook and Instagram, use AI to remember and recognize your actions and visual content. Then you'll receive targeted advertisements based on what the AI system discovered about you.

If you buy Instagram autolikes for your Instagram channel, the AI system might consider it popular and relevant to your particular niche. The more likes and followers you receive to your channel, the better your ranking. The AI is always monitoring to look for popularity trends amongst social media channels.

3) Customer Service

Ecommerce stores no longer need to hire human agents to offer live customer support. Now they have chatbots that can answer people's questions in real-time 24/7. Chatbots are programmed to understand people's written questions, which prompts them to supply the best possible answers. Customers no longer have to wait for a human agent to provide solutions to their problems.

AI customer service agents exist on the phone as well. Customers can verbally speak their questions to the bot, and it'll supply them with verbal answers. This technology has dramatically improved customer service quality for retail stores and companies all over the country.

4) Transportation

Self-driving cars are currently in the experimental stages, but they could become commonplace over the next 20 years. Imagine the convenience of having an AI driver take you to your destination. If you're old, blind, disabled, or without a driver's license, you could still own an autonomous car and have it drive you around.

Think about how much the world will change if AI systems controlled all automobiles. It would eliminate most automobile accidents and keep people safe. There is even talk that AI technology will control jetliners in the future too!

5) Manufacturing and Labor

We've all heard about how AI robots are eliminating jobs in the manufacturing industry. Why would a company want to pay human laborers when they can have machines do labor without charge?

This trend will force low-skilled workers to get educated and find better jobs. There will no longer be as many manual labor jobs after AI technology takes them over. We even see this trend in custodial work. Companies are starting to use automated vacuums and cleaning equipment to wash and remove debris from floors.

6) Cybersecurity

As people become more dependent on computer systems to process business transactions and store sensitive information, there will be more cybersecurity threats to worry about. Even the most experienced cybersecurity experts cannot always detect the newest and latest cyber threats.

That is why they're developing better AI tools to look for the smallest flaws or gaps in security systems. It will make it easier for cybersecurity experts to spot discrepancies in these systems and to eliminate threats before hackers can exploit them.

7) Agriculture

The agriculture industry has some of the most challenging jobs imaginable. They require you to work outside all day under the sun and do a lot of heavy lifting and moving around. There are labor shortages in this industry because more people would rather work in an office on the computer.

Fortunately, AI is going to rescue the agricultural industry. Automation technologies are already being implemented into landscaping, irrigating, and harvesting tools and equipment. Perhaps the western world can revive its farms without being so dependent on other countries to deliver fruits and vegetables to consumers.

8) Energy

Cognitive intelligence technology is assisting the oil and gas industry with its port scheduling operations. Tanker trucks can now track valuable information about its mission, such as the amount of oil/gas being transported and their starting point and destination.

This information allows supply chain managers to predict arrival times more accurately and make better trading decisions. It also ensures that companies throughout the supply chain know whether or not everything is going as planned.

9) Software Development

It is difficult and time consuming for developers to create complex software programs. AI assistants might change that because they have the intelligence to model new applications and analyze ways to bring more value to consumers.

Everything from advanced machine learning to natural language processing can be used to develop software faster and better. It might even give aspirational developers a chance to create software programs without spending so much time learning to code. The AI assistants will handle more of the coding side of things for them.

10) Identity Verification

Identity verification technology has never been more critical. We use it to log into our bank accounts, smartphones, smart homes, and so on. You previously only needed to enter a passcode to provide your identity. But now, companies want to take it a step further.

Fingerprint and facial recognition technology utilize the power of AI to prove your identity. It can scan the lines and contours of your fingers or face to confirm it is you and not somebody else. Once this technology becomes mainstream, there will no longer be any need for physical keys anymore. Your face or finger can be used as a key. Isn't that convenient?

Conclusion

AI has already changed the world, but the changes are not over yet. In another 20 or 30 years, we'll see a society entirely controlled by AI technology. It'll be in our home appliances, ground vehicles, airplanes, computers, phones, beds, bathrooms, supermarkets, and everywhere imaginable.

Currently, most of the AI we can witness is on the internet. You could log onto Instagram right now and witness AI for yourself. And remember, purchase likes from a website like likes.io to boost your Instagram channel's rank.