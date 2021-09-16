Bastiaan Slot and Kendall Fontenot are both self-made entrepreneurs. Bastiaan Slot went from stocking groceries to bringing in whopping revenues every month, thanks to his coaching programs. Kendall Fontenot heads one of the largest auto dealerships among its niche in the state of Louisiana. A common thread that ties these two business owners is that they both believe in the impact and importance of an experienced mentor.

"Mentorship is one of the most crucial components to one's professional path," says Bastiaan Slot. "A mentor provide advice, guidance, and leadership. It is usually a lifelong relationship between mentor and pupil, and one that can easily be resumed even after not seeing one another for years. There is an enormous amount of trust and respect to be given when it comes to mentors, which is one of the many reasons you want to be sure your mentor is who they claim to be and not a fraud."

"The role of a mentor is to provide knowledge and support as they help you map out your career," explains Kendall Fontenot. "He or she will steer you in the right direction based on your talents, passions, and interests. Mentors answer even the toughest of questions and offer honest answers in the form of constructive criticism. They also provide support when you feel like giving up or are faced with a particularly challenging circumstance."

Bastiaan Slot further adds, "A mentor sees things in you that you cannot see in yourself. This applies to both positive and negative characteristics. While noting your strengths is part of a mentor's job, they are also there to point out your faults. However, this is all part of the growth process." Kendall Fontenot agrees and says, "Remember, being successful means learning from your mistakes. It is from your past mistakes that mentors help you find ways to advance towards personal growth. And do not ever underestimate the importance of a mentor in connecting you to a professional network that can provide you invaluable opportunities."

Bastiaan Slot and Kendall Fontenot are unanimous that an experienced mentor is a must when it comes to creating exponential growth in the professional sector. Serving as an advisor teacher, peer, and friend, mentors are nothing less than the heroes for their apt pupils.