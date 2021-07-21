A baby goat was born last week with eight legs and two hips in a bizarre occurrence in India. The photos of the animal quickly went viral on social media.

The incident occurred in the eastern state of West Bengal at a home that had several cows and goats as pets. A goat at the house gave birth to two kids, of which one was normal while the other had eight legs and two hips. The unusual-looking goat died a few minutes after its birth, India Today reported.

The news of the creature's birth spread quickly around the village, with locals flocking to the residence to see the animal.

"This is the first time I have ever seen something like this. Almost five minutes after its birth, the baby goat died. However, the mother and the other baby are well," Saraswati Mondol, who was the owner of the animal, said.

This is not the first time animals in India have given birth to kids with unusual physical characteristics.

In April, a baby goat was born with a human-like face in the state of Gujarat. Images and videos of the mutant creature surfaced on social media at the time, showing the goat with freakish facial features. The goat had four legs and two ears, but the rest of its body parts resembled those of a human being. It had a forehead, eyes, mouth and parts of the beard that looked very similar to those of humans. The animal survived for only 10 minutes after birth. Locals worshiped the goat by offering it flowers before burying it.

In September 2017, a mutant goat was born with deformities in the southern city of Chennai. The goat was born with massive eyes and pouted lips. Media reports said at the time the goat was suffering from a fatal deformity called cyclopia, caused by a failure of the forebrain and nasal area to develop.