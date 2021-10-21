According to a report on Statista, the global insurance industry grew by an estimated 13% between 2020 and 2021. Within this period, the insurance market surged $5.5 trillion as the industry recovered from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. As the industry recovers and the market continues to experience positive growth, many projects are emerging with innovative solutions to make the market more customer-friendly.

One of such projects with a great innovative solution is Pipedrive, the first CRM platform designed by salespeople for salespeople. Customer relationship management is vital to the growth and viability of the insurance industry. If CRM is not done right, there will be a fundamental issue that will undoubtedly cripple the entire industry.

Understanding Insurance Customer Relationship Management (CRM)

The insurance CRM software is a tool that empowers users to run a seamless sales operation, helps insurance agents to be more productive, and manage new claims. This is achieved while also helping these insurance agents keep a high-level overview of how all the teams perform. A CRM solution offers a solution that helps to address the salient needs of insurance brokers and providers, as the case may be. The software helps you organize your leads, ensure that assignments are automated to the right people, and also helps you manage multiple policies within a single system.

Insurance brokers and agents no longer need to worry about lost revenue potential; CRM helps send automatic follow-ups whenever your customer's insurance policy is due for renewal. Imagine the possibility of managing your email list, phone, and live chat communications from a single platform, meeting your insurance customers on the channels they are most comfortable and engaged with. These are the things that Insurance CRM software brings to the industry. It is a revolutionary and disruptive solution that is certainly transforming the insurance industry for the better.

The Importance of CRM For Insurance Brokers

Every insurance company depends greatly on financial services CRM solutions like Pipedrive to develop lean sales workflows and case resolution processes. These CRM solutions enable insurance companies to eliminate high commission rates. It helps them give cash back to their customers while also remaining highly profitable. This provides a fulfilling experience for the customers, thus boosting their loyalty to your insurance business. An effective and efficient CRM solution like Pipedrive will help insurance agents build a custom pipeline tailored to their individual needs. You will be able to eliminate stages that generate unnecessary friction and tasks, thereby offering a more streamlined process for case resolution that empowers reps to close more deals. With the Pipedrive CRM software solutions, you are assured of taking your lead management and marketing automation to a whole new level.

Overview of the Pipedrive CRM Platform

Pipedrive is the first CRM software platform built for salespeople by salespeople. While they were selling newspaper ads for insurance companies and helping train thousands of sales professionals, the co-founders of Pipedrive CRM (Timo Rein and Urmas Purde) discovered a gap in the CRM market space. In all their combined 40 years of experience, they haven't been able to find a sales management tool created to cater to the needs of people doing the actual selling. So, Timo and Urmas set out to build one, and that was the genesis of the Pipedrive CRM platform.

They partnered with fellow co-founders Martin Henk, Ragnar Sass, and Martin Tajur to build a CRM software that puts the needs of salespeople first. At the moment, over 95,000 teams are using the Pipedrive software. The interesting thing is that you can try it out for free.