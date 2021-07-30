Aman, who was declared dead in Lebanon, was found to be alive seconds before being buried Wednesday.

The bizarre incident took place in the city of Hermel. According to Gulf Today, the "dead" man was laid in the coffin and his funeral service was underway when a group of mourners around him saw the coffin move. The people immediately performed CPR on the man, following which he showed signs of life. An ambulance was called, and he was rushed to receive medical treatment at a hospital.

A video was shared online on Facebook and YouTube, showing the man being resuscitated. Several people crowded near him as a man and a woman began lifesaving techniques to save him. The victim's relatives could be seen panicking in the video as the crowd began shouting while the CPR was being carried out. The ambulance can be seen in the video entering the cemetery as people started making way for the vehicle to quickly transport the man to a hospital.

The man's current condition remains unclear. It was also not known how the man was declared dead and what had happened to him before he was brought to the cemetery for burial.

The identity of the man has not been revealed.

The latest incident comes just two days after a funeral ceremony in Egypt was disrupted after mourners around the dead claimed the body had been "moving" and the deceased "breathing." The man, identified as Ahmed P.A., was being buried in the city of Idku on Monday when his friends and family claimed they noticed a "breathing sound" coming from the coffin. Some people claimed they saw the man's feet moving. Ahmed was taken back to a government hospital for re-examination, where the doctors confirmed his death.

There have been several other cases in the past where people have been wrongly declared dead.

In April, a 72-year-old woman, who was declared dead by doctors, was found alive minutes before her cremation. The incident took place in the Indian state of Chhattisgarh. However, by the time the woman was transported to the hospital, she had died on the way.