The police have discovered two heavily decomposed bodies from an apartment in the Bronx after a neighbor living downstairs reported maggots falling from her ceiling.

The emergency officers responded to an apartment in Creston Avenue Saturday after the apartment supervisor made a 911 call based on a tenant's complaint that maggots were dropping from the ceiling above her. The tenant also said she heard two gunshots and a loud thud from the apartment at around 6:40 p.m. on Nov. 6, as reported by NY Daily News.

The officers noticed a foul smell from the locked apartment and when they entered the home, they found two heavily decomposed bodies that were unrecognizable. Of the two bodies, a woman's body was later identified as that of Ashley Ducille who is a domestic abuse victim. The man who was found dead alongside her is believed to be her abusive boyfriend, police said Sunday.

The cops found Ducille dead on the couch in the living room of her apartment while the unidentified man's body was on the floor nearby with a gun next to it. An autopsy will be conducted on each victim to determine their causes of death, police said. The investigators are considering the case as a murder-suicide, New York Post reported.

Ducille had reportedly told her neighbors that she feared for her life and police have received two domestic abuse complaints from the address recently.

"She used to tell me, 'Can you call me to see if I'm okay? Can you please call me? Can you please check up on me," Ernesto Garcia, the superintendent of the building, told NY Daily.

Garcia said Ducille lived in the apartment for about three years and had often requested him to change her apartment's locks out of fear of her boyfriend. But even after changing locks every two weeks, the man used to climb the fire escape to her window or stand outside her apartment door waiting for her to come or go, Garcia said.

Ducille, a mother of four, was a sex worker, Garcia added. Her children were reportedly removed from the apartment two years ago after they were found living in deplorable conditions without food. "The shock hasn't hit me. It's just crazy. It's just devastation," Ducille's father, Anthony Ducille, said Sunday