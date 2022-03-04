Eyewear is on the rise, with an enormous market looking for attractive, efficient and trendy glasses and sunglasses.

Designer Optics is one of the largest online retailers for prescription eyewear.

Consumers are typically browsing retailers that offer a range in eyewear prices as opposed to a narrow margin.

According to Britain's College of Optometrists, 74% of the UK either wears corrective eyewear, or has undergone laser eye surgery. 69% of people wear glasses, whilst 13% wear contact lenses. Women are more likely to wear glasses at 72% of the population.

Designer Optics is a Brooklyn based, online eyewear retailer with a global reach. They have shifted the way eyewear is consumed, by offering not only designer and expensive eyewear, but affordable ones too.

The Look

Corrective eyewear is no longer something to be embarrassed about. Glasses have become a staple accessory in the fashion industry. Design houses, like Gucci, are using eyewear to enhance their garments, and make a big statement. As a result, there is a broad market for eyewear that is fashionable, on-trend and alluring. Consumers do not want to hide anymore, they want to stand out with glasses that represent their personality and fashion ethos.

Eyewear is now available in a variety of shapes, colours and sizes. In recent years, thin, narrow sunglasses have been on trend, with consumers reminiscing on the styles of the early 2000's and late 90's. Before that, the bigger the glasses, the better. But now, the 70's are in, and consumers want bold, unique and vintage styled glasses. Colours are loud, and shapes are eccentric. This transition comes at no surprise, considering the recent consumer shift towards a 'maximalist' aesthetic.

With the daily usage of services like Zoom or Google Meet, eyewear has never been more pronounced. Consumers take meetings where they are only visible from the shoulders up, and their glasses make a subtle declaration of their style, mood and character.

Designer Optics offers a wide variety of eyewear styles. Consumers can scroll through hundreds of pages of sunglasses, or glasses, that are distinct in aesthetic, shape and colour. They can search by designer, material, shape, and style.

Vision Correction at a Cost

Eyewear is not just a fashion accessory, however. Consumers need eyewear for the services they provide. With the majority of the UK requiring prescription glasses or lenses, accessible eyewear is a necessity. Unfortunately, eyewear has been seen as a necessary, but expensive, product. This has meant that consumers have only been able to access a small variety of glasses that are cheaper than their designer counterparts.

One industry mainstay that is challenging the status quo is Designer Optics. The company offers both affordable, and designer eyewear. Consumers can search by price range, and as a result, can find volumes of glasses that meet their personality, and budget. This means that the company is ensuring that fashionable eyewear is not exclusive for the wealthy, and is accessible to anyone. Moreover, Designer Optics has dedicated itself to even making designer eyewear affordable.

The company noticed a gap in the market: retailers either offered designer eyewear, or affordable glasses. There was no range, variety or mix. As a result, the company provides consumers with this range.

How to Find the Right Style for You

Whilst consumers want to find dynamic glasses, they may not know what style is right for them. It's important to note that any style can be worn, as long as it represents the person and enhances their personality, and appearance. But, there are tips and tricks available to push consumers in the right direction.

Consumers should consider looking for frame colours that suit their natural complexion. People looking for glasses should learn about their face shape and structure, and find glasses that compliment them. It's also a great idea to purchase more than one pair of glasses, if this is in their budget. This way, consumers can have glasses to choose from, depending on the mood or look they are wanting to represent. It is always helpful to have a second opinion on the eyewear of choice. Consumers should not be afraid to experiment, and try something different or funky.

Final Thoughts

Eyewear is not only a necessary purchase for consumers, but is an accessory and a fashion statement. Now more than ever, people can express themselves through their eyewear, and find glasses that match their style and needs.

Retailers have previously separated eyewear by budget - offering only either designer, or affordable options. With online retailers, like Designer Optics, Mister Spex, and Glasses Direct, consumers can find a wide range of affordable, fashionable and unique glasses. More than this, people now have access to hundreds of options that they have never had before.