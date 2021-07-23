Today, social media has become much more than a network that simply connects people; it is a movement. The power to share, inspire, and expand people's horizons has made social media a formative part of our lives, and its influence can now be seen in the medical world too. Doctors and other health professionals have begun using social media to share motivation and vital information that can prove invaluable to people around the globe. To get a closer look at the expanding role that doctors play in today's age of social media, we reached out to Dr. Glenn Vo and Dr. Nicolas Slenkovich, two medical professionals who are at the forefront of this fast-changing movement.

An in-demand plastic surgeon, Dr. Nicolas Slenkovich is known as 'DenverBodyDoc' on social media, where he shares an in-depth and enlightening look at the cosmetic surgery process, from preparation to post-surgical healing. His Instagram page has become an invaluable resource for those both considering and undergoing their cosmetic surgery journey. Dr. Glenn Vo, on the other hand, is a Texas-based dentist who is known for the revolutionary link that he created between the world of dentistry and social media. He is the creator of 'Nifty Thrifty Dentists,' an online platform that connects dental professionals across the world.

Both Dr. Glenn Vo and Dr. Nicolas Slenkovich agree that social media offers an invaluable view into the medical world, helping to remove the distance between patients and procedures. "The decision-making process that patients go through before choosing a surgery that best suits them has undergone a complete transformation, thanks to social media," says Dr. Nicolas Slenkovich. Dr. Glenn Vo adds, "The fear that can surround surgical procedures is dissolving as doctors become more reachable and relatable through social media and bring about a human touch to these procedures."

Moreover, the innovative links that social media creates in the medical world don't exist just between patients and doctors. Dr. Glenn Vo explains, "The Nifty Thrifty Dentists platform has allowed dental professionals across the world to connect and share strategies and resources in a way that was impossible before the rise of social media." Dr. Nicolas Slenkovich predicts that the expanding role that doctors play within the world of social media will only continue to grow. He says, "I believe that as the tools of social media evolve, so will the benefits for both doctors and their patients."

The age of social media has changed many aspects of our lives, and Dr. Glenn Vo and Dr. Nicolas Slenkovich both agree that this is just the beginning, as the role of doctors within this digital world will continue to grow in ever-changing and innovative ways.