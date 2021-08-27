Brand awareness is vital for promoting your business online. According to Dr. Humberto Palladino, awareness refers to customers' ability to recall or recognize a brand. Without memorability, it is easy for people to forget that your business exists. Brianna LaTorre "The Lip Bunny" too urges entrepreneurs to optimize their brand awareness campaigns to increase their visibility online.

Running a successful awareness campaign is easier said than done, says Dr. Humberto Palladino. For these campaigns to be successful, you need an in-depth understanding of how they work and the best way to execute them. Brianna LaTorre adds that you should also understand their value to your business. With that in mind, you can create a successful brand awareness campaign that includes the following elements, as stated by Dr. Humberto Palladino and Brianna LaTorre " The Lip Bunny ":

Branding

Any successful brand awareness campaign starts with strong branding. Brianna LaTorre says that every successful marketing strategy should have a clearly defined brand perspective. Dr. Humberto Palladino agrees with this, adding that your campaign will only go so far if you don't have proper branding. The campaign's point is to place your brand above the rest; without proper branding, there is no brand for customers to remember and identify.

Unique selling point

More than getting visibility for your brand, you need a unique selling point that sets you apart from your competitors. Dr. Humberto Palladino and Brianna LaTorre " The Lip Bunny "state that highlighting unique elements about your brand will capture the attention of your audience. To break through to audiences in the digital space, your brand awareness campaign needs to be unique and tailored to your target audience. It is no wonder most brands take the help of marketing agencies to drive their awareness campaigns and achieve that wow factor.

Media channel

Once you have the first two elements down, it is time to choose the media channel. Dr. Humberto Palladino and Brianna LaTorre stress the importance of selecting the right channel to reach your target audience. You need a well-defined media perspective for this purpose. Yes, there are many media channels in play, but you need the right one for your message to be compelling. A media planning strategy is therefore crucial at this point. Dr. Humberto Palladino says that you need to know the key aspects that differentiate your target audience.

According to Brianna LaTorre, most brands make unnecessary mistakes when it comes to brand awareness campaigns. However, it is important to execute your campaign effectively to get the desired results. Therefore, Dr. Humberto Palladino encourages businesses to learn how to run campaigns in order to get the most out of their investment.