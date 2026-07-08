Elon Musk has reignited his feud with Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey' after insulting British historian Tom Holland over a glowing post about the film.

The exchange began after Holland, the historian and co-host of The Rest Is History podcast, praised Nolan's upcoming adaptation of Homer's epic. Holland said the film was 'the best cinematic adaptation of a Greek myth I have ever seen' and shared a round-up of positive early reviews. His post also appeared to take aim at people criticising the film before seeing it.

Tom Holland is such a cuck — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 7, 2026

Musk responded with a blunt insult, calling Holland a 'cuck.' The post briefly confused X users because Nolan's film also stars Tom Holland, the British actor best known for playing 'Spider-Man.' In 'The Odyssey,' the actor plays Telemachus, the son of Odysseus, opposite Matt Damon in the lead role.

Historian Defends Nolan's Epic

More praise for The Odyssey from people who - shockingly - have actually waited to see it before giving their opinion. https://t.co/o9UPOJ3c7F — Tom Holland (@holland_tom) July 7, 2026

Once users realised Musk was replying to the historian, not the Marvel star, Holland leaned into the moment.

'Very happy to say it again,' he wrote. 'The Odyssey is an amazing film.'

Very happy to say it again. The Odyssey is an amazing film, and missing out on seeing it because you think it’s woke or whatever is cutting off your nose to spite your face. Your loss. https://t.co/B2FiL2zwxD — Tom Holland (@holland_tom) July 8, 2026

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He added that avoiding the movie because it had been labelled 'woke' would be self-defeating, saying critics would only be depriving themselves of a major cinematic experience. The historian's response turned the insult into another viral flash point in the wider argument surrounding Nolan's film.

One X user joked: 'The Odyssey hate campaign flopping so hard that the owner of Twitter is calling a different Tom Holland a cuck.'

The Odyssey hate campaign flopping so hard that the owner of Twitter is calling a different Tom Holland a cuck. pic.twitter.com/rrDOkwB4Td — Duhlorean (@Duhlorean98) July 7, 2026

Why Musk Has Been Attacking The Odyssey

Musk's criticism of 'The Odyssey' did not begin with Holland's review. Since January, he has repeatedly attacked the film over its casting and perceived politics. Much of his criticism focused on Lupita Nyong'o being cast as Helen of Troy. Musk previously claimed Nolan had 'lost his integrity' and accused the director of shaping the film to satisfy Academy Awards diversity standards.

The Oscars introduced new inclusion rules for Best Picture eligibility in 2024, but those rules do not require diverse casting and can be met through off-screen hiring, training or accessibility criteria.

Musk has also amplified posts criticising Elliot Page, who plays Sinon, and has engaged with claims portraying the film as part of a broader attack on Western civilisation.

Early Reactions Are Overwhelmingly Positive

Despite the backlash from Musk and other online critics, early reactions to 'The Odyssey' have been enthusiastic. Film journalists have described the movie as a huge-scale mythological epic and praised Nolan's command of spectacle, emotion and craft.

I HAVE SEEN The Odyssey, Not even the gods can prepare you for this film. Groundbreaking film, an experience I’ll never forget. pic.twitter.com/fNmtZSntyg — EccyReviews (@Eccy_reviews) July 6, 2026

Matt Damon has drawn strong notices for his performance as Odysseus, while Robert Pattinson, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Charlize Theron, John Leguizamo, Lupita Nyong'o and Elliot Page round out the sprawling ensemble cast.

The film follows Odysseus on his long journey home after the Trojan War, returning to his wife Penelope and son Telemachus.

Nolan's Biggest Myth Yet

'The Odyssey' is also being billed as a technical milestone.

It is the first narrative feature reportedly shot entirely with IMAX cameras, with Nolan previously saying he wanted to give Greek mythology the weight of a major Hollywood epic.

The film opens in cinemas on 17 July through Universal Pictures.

For now, though, the conversation around 'The Odyssey' is being shaped as much by online culture wars as by early reviews. Musk may have intended to dismiss Holland with a single insult, but the exchange has only brought more attention to the historian's praise, and to Nolan's already heavily debated blockbuster.