Making mistakes is a part of being human. Our mistakes can serve as valuable lessons and even opportunities in disguise. The important thing is to learn from your past and use your missteps as a guide for a better present and future. This is the attitude adopted by Eric Spofford and Manuel Sanchez, as they refuse to let their pasts define them, much less hold them back.

Manuel Sanchez is a successful forex trader who has ventured into sharing his knowledge with others. In 2019, he founded the Kobra Team to teach people how to trade and develop their own personalized strategies. Sanchez has achieved great things, but there have also been some detours along the way. Many years ago, he created a company with his father that was initially very successful but eventually failed due to poor choices. Sanchez learned two important things from this: what decisions to avoid and how to grow from failure.

Eric Spofford used a difficult past to turn his life around. A recovered drug user with a criminal record, Spofford was just 22 when he decided to conquer seven years of addiction. The high-school dropout transformed himself into a self-made entrepreneur and CEO of Spofford Enterprise, a venture capital and real estate development firm. A big part of his business is helping those struggling with addiction and their children. In fact, Eric Spofford is the Founder of Granite Recovery Center, a treatment center that is not only the largest facility of its kind in New Hampshire but on the entire East Coast.

These well-respected figures have both overcome personal and professional struggles on their entrepreneurial journeys to get to where they are today. The challenges they have had to overcome did not define them but rather directed them. Failure made Manuel Sanchez stronger and gave him the necessary tenacity to become a high-level trader. Eric Spofford overcame addiction and now helps others do the same as a branch of his self-made empire. Simply put, these magnates took dark their yesterdays and turned them into brighter tomorrows not just for themselves but for countless others as well. Manuel Sanchez and Eric Spofford are not only entrepreneurs; they are living examples of what one can achieve when one leaves the past behind and focuses on the road ahead.