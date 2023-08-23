New evidence has come to light showing the company's games, some of which are branded by major US companies such as Hasbro, Universal, Sony Studios and Disney, are still accessible from countries that are sanctioned or where online betting is unlawful such as Syria, Iran, Russia, France and Singapore.

As previously published in a Bloomberg article, online Swedish betting games company Evolution Gaming has already come under intense scrutiny for allegedly operating online betting sites in Black Markets, countries where it is illegal to do so, as well as in sanctioned countries. In a report filed in 2021 by the law firm Calcagni & Kanefsky LLP to the DGE, which is available online, there are severe claims based on testimonies of Evolution executives.

According to a senior Evolution executive quoted in the report, Evolution can see whether a user is playing from an illegal market, can see all IP addresses and knows when they are manipulated through VPN, by cross-checking the player's IP address with their operator, as well as with the local currency used for the game – to see that they all match up.

The executive exposed the fact that Evolution offers its games extensively under the radar in state sponsors of terrorism such as Iran, admitting that "we do have games for Iran".

He also admitted Evolution is aware of this as he said: "One needs skills and expertise to operate in an unregulated market."

According to the report, the executive "confidently states that Syria is one of the countries where live casino Evolution games are played".

"Are there players in Syria? I'm sure that Assad's family are playing. One hundred per cent," he emphasised.

A former Evolution managing director is also quoted in the report describing how Evolution uses aggregators/resellers to offer games in illegal markets. He explains that one needs to bypass authorities in unregulated markets such as Hong Kong and Singapore and operate in an indirect way via aggregators.

"...You need to take it to some of the aggregators who do it for this market. It doesn't matter, [because] it doesn't mean that Evolution will not work in Asia, but they will do it a little bit more tricky," he was quoted saying.

"If you ask Evolution management, they will tell you they have no idea," the managing director added. "In reality, actually, of course, everybody knows what is going on, it's electronic business, which is very, very transparent."

Evolution's reaction to the complaint

Following the damning report and complaints filed against Evolution to the regulator, the assumption was that the company would cease its illegal offerings in black markets and sanctioned countries. At the very least it would have been expected that the company would make it harder for players in black markets to continue playing.

In its public response to concerned investors, Evolution stated that it "supplies services to licensed B2C casino operators and B2B aggregators" and performs "full due diligence of the operators or aggregators that the company has contracts with and requires counterparties to hold a valid license".

But Evolution does not verify its providers, as those have still been shown to operate in sanctioned and black markets. Importantly, the company claims it "uses tools at its disposal to block play from certain countries, including countries on sanction lists". Evolution also claims that it was "falsely alleged that Evolution games are accessible directly from countries under US sanctions".

Evolution claims this could not have been achieved "without sophisticated technical manipulation" and that "active manipulation of Evolution's systems has been deployed to create the impression that play from such countries was possible".

New claims surface

Now, according to new videos taken after the accusations against Evolution and seen by us, Evolution's games are still accessible from countries that are sanctioned or where online gaming is illegal, including Syria, Iran, Russia, France and Singapore. Moreover, big US game brands are involved in what is essentially criminal misconduct by Evolution.

Some of the Evolution games offered in those markets are Branded games and are offered based on agreements with some of the biggest entertainment companies such as Hasbro, Universal, Sony Studios and Disney. These companies cannot be oblivious to the fact that their branded content is being offered by Evolution in prohibited countries, and in turn, that their trusted partner is breaking the law.

What are Evolution's illegal operations in Singapore?

The video evidence categorically contradicts Evolution's claims. Players recorded their surroundings, demonstrating that the player was present physically in an illegal market. The players then joined an online game and played, disproving Evolution's false claims that manipulation was used.

In the past, Evolution denied the allegations against the company claiming that the report contained videos produced using "sophisticated technical manipulation" such as a virtual private network (VPN). Yet the new videos were taken live "on the ground" without any use of a VPN.

For example, Evolution is offering games directly to end-users in Singapore, thus directly breaking Singapore's online gaming laws as all online betting by outside operators is illegal.

Evolution has countered that it is only a B2B gaming content and software solutions provider that works with gaming operators and aggregators who offer illegal gaming to end users and that it has no direct relationship with Singaporean (or Hong Kong) players and no involvement in handling their money. The company claims to sell licensed and certified games to licensed operators and aggregators and says it works closely with official regulators.

Singapore recently upped its game last March by implementing the Gambling Control Act 2022, the purpose of which is to "authorise some betting and prohibit the rest as unlawful". The only permissible betting is at the two licensed casinos and the government's lottery Singapore Pools. All other unlicensed online betting is illegal.

In August, Singapore also introduced the Gambling Regulatory Authority (GRA) to oversee legal betting services including casinos and lotteries. The bottom line is that all online betting by outside operators is illegal. Singapore's government does acknowledge that tackling illegal betting websites is a cat-and-mouse game.

The spokesman for GRA said: "We continue to focus on removing websites which cause the most harm to users in Singapore."

The evidence is based on videos published online where an unnamed player who filmed himself in the centre of Singapore, showed his location and IP address on the computer screen and then logged on to a website and proceeded to play Knight Rider – which is owned by Universal.

Additional Examples:

In addition to Singapore, there are further examples of Evolution games being available in illegal territories. For instance, a user located in Iran was recorded recently playing and winning in Disney's Planet of the Apes online game. A player in Syria navigates to ArgoCasino and plays Jimi Hendrix (owned by Experience Hendrix, L.L.C) and wins.

A player in Russia was documented playing Evolution's "Monopoly Live", a brand owned by US company Hasbro. A player in France was recorded playing Knight Rider (owned by Universal) and winning.

Notably, these are branded games offered by major US companies – all of which have been drawn into what is essentially criminal misconduct by the Swedish company. Evolution's attempts to discredit the allegations against it fall short as the video evidence clearly shows the actual facts.

Conclusion

The evidence is clear. Evolution continues to violate severe laws against profiting from business operations in US-sanctioned countries and in countries where such business is illegal. The company also violates its own anti-money laundering policy and money laundering laws.

Moreover, the major US companies including Hasbro, Walt Disney, Universal and Sony Studios that produce games offered by Evolution appear to be unwitting partners in these illegal schemes.

If Evolution is not in compliance and is conducting business in countries where it is illegal or which are under U.S. sanctions, why is the company still allowed to operate? The testimonies by Evolution's own former senior executives are damning and sufficiently prove the company's crooked and unlawful activities were purposeful and part of a larger scheme to make money through illicit means.

What is also clear as shown by the latest video evidence, is that Evolution did not learn its lesson even after the original complaint. It is time for Evolution to face the legal consequences of its illegal actions.