Motor Culture Australia has taken the country's automotive industry by storm. With membership plans that includes the chance to win supercars, bikes and trucks on a regular basis, it's no wonder the platform is attracting so much attention. Added to the incredible giveaways are a myriad of discounted products and services offered by MCA's partners, and regular events such as car meets and social events created for car lovers of all ages.

It may seem too good to be true, but it's all for real, as tens of thousands of MCA members will attest. Founder Tom McPherson makes no bones about the fact that he and his team are on a mission to give back to their members. With a choice of membership packages, members receive generous discounts, half-price move tickets, invitations to weekly events, MCA Buyer's Tools, and more. Also included are complementary entries into the trade promotional draw. And the prizes are phenomenal. As examples, recent giveaways include an mk4 700hp Supra, a '67 Camaro, and an HSV Maloo.

To add to the excitement, the platform has recently added the option for people to become part of the VIP Members Club. Becoming a VIP allows members to accumulate their entries in every draw, which dramatically increases their chances of winning.

"Your entries add up every month, and they will never expire as long as you keep up your VIP membership," McPherson explains. "So, if you sign up to be a Premium VIP Members, after a year you'll have accumulated 60 entries. That sure gives you an edge! Not to mention that on the first Friday of every month, we give away a free car to VIPs."

The upcoming Friday VIP draw offers a brand new 2021 black Hilux with a Butterfly Tub, fully kitted out with all the 4wd goodies, renowned as one of the most unique 4WDs in the world.

For anyone who harbours doubts about the legitimacy of the prizes, McPherson always points to the many videos showing the winners accepting their prizes. These joyful moments can be witnessed on Facebook as well as on the website itself.

"Some people seem to have a hard time believing that we're legit," he says. "But if you just take a look at some of the videos, that should be enough to convince you. And we're absolutely thrilled to be in a position to be changing people's lives, as we do on a regular basis."

One of the best perks of being an MCA member for many is also the number of events that are held year-round in different parts of the country. Cars & Culture is a huge car event put on once a month that includes entertainment, DJs, food and drink, and a stunning variety of cars. MCA Members Club Day is held every month and features such fun activities as go-carting, drive-in move nights, racing nights, and more. Also popular are MCA's Friday Night Socials, offering food, drink and entertainment to help celebrate the end of a hard week at work.

The hype about MCA is real, and it's understandable. After all, there aren't too many platforms that give back so much, so frequently, to its members. For more information, check out the website at www.motorcultureuk.co.uk or www.motorcultureaustralia.com